James V. Paquette, 80, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - James V. Paquette, Watertown, passed away Thursday, July 13th at the Samaritan Medical Center. He was 80 years old.

Among his survivors is his wife, Kay.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, July 19th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Burial will be held in the Glenwood Cemetery. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm at the funeral home.

A complete obituary will be published when complete.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.

