Joyce E. Mallette, 94 of Ogdensburg

Joyce E. Mallette, age 94 of Ogdensburg passed away at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. (Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Mass of Christian Burial for Joyce E. Mallette, age 94 of Ogdensburg will be held at 10:00am on Tuesday (July 18, 2023) at Notre Dame Church with Rev. Joseph Morgan officiating. Entombment will follow at the Oswegatchie Mausoleum.

Calling hours will be held on Monday (July 17, 2023) from 12:00-2:00pm & 4:00 – 6:00pm at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home. Mrs. Mallette passed away at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center surrounded by her loving family.

Surviving are her children Micki (Jess) Cabral of Falon, NV, Gary Mallette & his companion Luanne Felix, Gregg (Emily) Mallette of Ogdensburg, and Dyan Mallette of Ogdensburg; 7 grandchildren Kori Holland, Robert Ziegler, Kelsey Brand, Christin Mallette, Paul Mallette, Claire Mallette & Gabriel Clark; 6 great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews & cousins.

She was predeceased by her husband Charles in 2016; a brother Clarence Hogle and Three sisters Hazel Roy, Alice Green and Doris Law.

Joyce was born on December 13, 1928 in Pierrepoint, a daughter of the late Jon & Mildred (Moore) Hogle. She graduated from Colton Pierrepoint High School as Salutatorian of the class of 1947. She then continued her education at Mater Dei College obtaining a Medical Secretary Degree and earned a 4.0 grade point average. She was later married to Charles Mallette on June 25, 1949.

During her career, she worked to HJ Hensby Insurance and Niagara Mohawk as a secretary. She later left the workforce to be a homemaker and did childcare for area families and foster care. Then she became Dr. Bongiovanni personal secretary. She was a member of the Rebekah Lodge # 129; Seaway Odd Fellow Lodge 41; Notre Dame Church, Maple City Swingers, and a life member of the NYS Parent Teachers Association.

Joyce enjoyed her computer, traveling, gardening, square dancing, playing cards, fishing, boating, bird watching and being with her family. Memorial contributions can be made to the Notre Dame Heritage Fund; Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley or the Richard Winter Cancer Center. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

