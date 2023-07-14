Lewis County Fair kicks off next week

Lewis County Fair
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s fair season and the Lewis County Fair is next on the list.

Fair manager Rachel Lisk talked about it on 7 News This Morning. You can watch her interview in the video above.

The fair runs Tuesday, July 18, through Saturday, July 22.

The attractions get underway with a talent show at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 17, in front of the grandstand.

The fair gets underway at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, with the day capping off with a parade and fireworks.

Admission is free.

You can buy ride wristbands for $25 before Monday and $35 during the fair.

You can learn more at lewiscountyfair.org.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters found a dead body floating in Lake Ontario when they responded to a boat fire in...
Police identify man found dead in water near burning boat
Three people are confirmed dead following an early morning fire on Massena's Main Street on...
Fatal fire in Massena investigated as criminal matter
Fatal Fire
Ogdensburg man dies following house fire
Here's an almost unbelievable picture from the Potsdam Fire Department. It's a Jeep in the trees.
Driver was allegedly on drugs when Jeep hit tree
Massena water tower
Hydrogen plant developers explain plans to residents

Latest News

Traffic Advisory
Traffic advisory: Watertown’s Park Drive & Park Circle
WWNY TV Dinner 11-15-19
TV Dinner: Scampi Pomodoro
Softball players hone their skills at local diamonds Wednesday nights.
If it’s Wednesday, it must be softball
If you've ever looked for a book in a library, you likely found it using a system invented by a...
History Lesson: Inventing the Dewey Decimal System