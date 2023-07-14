Lewis County Fair kicks off next week

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s fair season and the Lewis County Fair is next on the list.

Fair manager Rachel Lisk talked about it on 7 News This Morning. You can watch her interview in the video above.

The fair runs Tuesday, July 18, through Saturday, July 22.

The attractions get underway with a talent show at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 17, in front of the grandstand.

The fair gets underway at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, with the day capping off with a parade and fireworks.

Admission is free.

You can buy ride wristbands for $25 before Monday and $35 during the fair.

You can learn more at lewiscountyfair.org.

