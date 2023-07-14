Linda M. Bacon, 71, of Hermon

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Linda M. Bacon, 71, of Hermon, died on July 12, 2023, at Canton Potsdam Hospital, Allen-Denesha...
Linda M. Bacon, 71, of Hermon, died on July 12, 2023, at Canton Potsdam Hospital, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, entrusted with arrangements.(Funeral Home)

HERMON, New York (WWNY) - Linda M. Bacon, 71, of Hermon, died on July 12, 2023, at Canton Potsdam Hospital, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, entrusted with arrangements.  There will be no services per Linda’s wishes. Linda is survived by her husband, Ward W. Bacon, her daughter Nicole S. Bacon-Ward and her husband Richie Ward, of Hermon, grandchildren, Marissa and her husband Michael Mason of Red Creek, Camryn Ward of Hermon, Makayla Bacon and her fiancé, Jason Burke of Canton, Dakotah and her husband Daniel Stroda of Clarksville, TN, one great grandchild, Wrenleigh Stroda, several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, Ward W. Bacon Jr., her brothers, Jerry Cameron, Richard Cameron, and Danny Cameron. Linda was born on April 12, 1952 the daughter of the late, Richard (Bud) and Blanche Johnson Cameron in Potsdam. In 1970 she graduated from Hermon DeKalb Central School. She married Ward Bacon on July 11, 1970 at St. Henry’s Church in DeKalb Junction. Linda was a direct support provider at Jefferson St Lawrence ARC, prior to that she was a cook at the Canton Day Care Center, everyone called her Linda Cooker.  She was a past member of the Hermon Rescue Squad.  She loved watching her grandchildren’s sporting events, she enjoyed fishing, and following local sports teams. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Gouverneur Breast Cancer Fund, P.O. Box 64, Gouverneur, New York, 13642. Online condolences can be at www.allendeneshafuneralhome.com

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

WWNY Gaming for a good cause
WWNY Student group awards $20K to local nonprofits
WWNY Should Ogdensburg accept grant to find lead in water pipes?
WWNY Watertown Fire Department achieves rare distinction

Obituaries

Robert H. Christian, age 70, of Star Lake, NY passed away on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at...
Robert H. Christian, 70, of Star Lake
Henry “Tyke” Wood, 46, Cape Vincent passed away unexpectedly on July 12, 2023 and is now with...
Henry “Tyke” Wood, 46, Cape Vincent
David Irwin Lovely, age 57, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at...
David Irwin Lovely, 57, of Ogdensburg
Joyce E. Mallette, age 94 of Ogdensburg passed away at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center...
Joyce E. Mallette, 94 of Ogdensburg
Sally A. Rickard, 89, of Watertown and Dexter, NY, passed away peacefully on July 13, 2023 at...
Sally A. Rickard, 89, of Watertown
Lynden Lee “Larry” Larrow, formerly of Massena, passed away after a brief illness at SUNY...
Lynden Lee “Larry” Larrow, formerly of Massena