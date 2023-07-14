Linda M. Bacon, 71, of Hermon, died on July 12, 2023, at Canton Potsdam Hospital, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, entrusted with arrangements. (Funeral Home)

HERMON, New York (WWNY) - Linda M. Bacon, 71, of Hermon, died on July 12, 2023, at Canton Potsdam Hospital, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, entrusted with arrangements. There will be no services per Linda’s wishes. Linda is survived by her husband, Ward W. Bacon, her daughter Nicole S. Bacon-Ward and her husband Richie Ward, of Hermon, grandchildren, Marissa and her husband Michael Mason of Red Creek, Camryn Ward of Hermon, Makayla Bacon and her fiancé, Jason Burke of Canton, Dakotah and her husband Daniel Stroda of Clarksville, TN, one great grandchild, Wrenleigh Stroda, several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, Ward W. Bacon Jr., her brothers, Jerry Cameron, Richard Cameron, and Danny Cameron. Linda was born on April 12, 1952 the daughter of the late, Richard (Bud) and Blanche Johnson Cameron in Potsdam. In 1970 she graduated from Hermon DeKalb Central School. She married Ward Bacon on July 11, 1970 at St. Henry’s Church in DeKalb Junction. Linda was a direct support provider at Jefferson St Lawrence ARC, prior to that she was a cook at the Canton Day Care Center, everyone called her Linda Cooker. She was a past member of the Hermon Rescue Squad. She loved watching her grandchildren’s sporting events, she enjoyed fishing, and following local sports teams. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Gouverneur Breast Cancer Fund, P.O. Box 64, Gouverneur, New York, 13642. Online condolences can be at www.allendeneshafuneralhome.com

