Local doctor: don’t worry too much about aspartame

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A north country doctor says not to worry too much about drinking a can of diet soda after a study shows a key ingredient may be linked to cancer.

The World Health Organization released a report indicating the artificial sweeter aspartame is “possibly carcinogenic to humans,” meaning it could cause cancer.

Dr. Joseph Wetterhahn with Samaritan Family Health Network compares the risk to using your phone or treating a sunburn with aloe.

“The estimation is, you would have to drink 15 cans a day for at least 20 years before your risk would be higher than someone who doesn’t drink any,” he said.

Dr. Wetterhahn says the study found aspartame fell into category 2B, the second to lowest possibility of causing cancer.

