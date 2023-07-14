Lucille (Pound) Marvin, 80, of Dexter

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Lucille (Pound) Marvin of Dexter, NY, who passed away on July 13, 2023, at the age of 80. (Source: Funeral Home)

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Lucille (Pound) Marvin of Dexter, NY, who passed away on July 13, 2023, at the age of 80.

Lucille was born in Watertown, NY on May 28, 1943, the daughter of P. Vincent Pound and Dorothy Pound. She graduated from General Brown High School in 1961 and began her career at Black Clawson. After giving birth to her first born she stayed at home to raise her four children until her last son graduated High School. She then became the deputy clerk of Brownville, from which she retired. Her husband Jim served in the military and returned to Sackets Harbor where he met the love of his live and there were married for 58 years. Lucille and Jim were communicants of St. Elisabeth Seton and Immaculate Conception Catholic Parishes for over 50 years.

Lucille was a pillar to her community having been involved in the Altar and Rosary at St. Elisabeth Seton, American Legion Auxiliary, along with being involved with many events in the Dexter Community.

Lucille was predeceased by: her loving husband James Marvin, her parents P. Vincent and Dorothy Pound, her brother Robert Pound, her sister Helen Chapman, and her brother Charlie Pound. She is survived by her children, Michael Marvin (April) of Chaumont, NY, Michele Fitzsimmons (Patrick) of Clayton, NC, Melinda Clement (Mike) of Watertown, NY, and Matthew Marvin (Julie) of Raleigh, NC; her grandchildren, Gage, Michael, Maci, Kennedy, Madison, Cole, Joseph, Jasper and Seamus; and her great grandchildren, Adrian, Adalyn, Anthony, Axel, Peyton, Madilyn, Asher, Jackson, Theodore and Aria.

In honor of Lucille, donations can be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, Office of the Aging Meals on Wheels, or the Last Station Fund of the Dexter Volunteer Fire Department at dextervfd.org.

Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Dexter, with a combined Celebration of Life to be scheduled at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.dexterfuneralhome.com

