MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Lynden Lee “Larry” Larrow, formerly of Massena, passed away after a brief illness at SUNY Upstate Medical Hospital in Syracuse, NY on Sunday June 25, 2023. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena. Calling hours for Larry will be held on Monday July, 17, 2023 from 1:30 pm until time of funeral services at 2:30 with the Phillips Memorial Home located at 64 Andrews Street, Massena. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Massena with full military honors.

Larry was born on July 18, 1950 to the late Amos L. and Victoria (French) Larrow in Massena, NY where he attended school graduating from Massena Central in 1968. Shortly after, Larry enlisted into the United States Navy, where he served his country proudly, retiring in Sand Diego, CA in 1984. He began work at San Diego Hardware Store for the next 25 years in the shipping and receiving department. Larry later relocated by to New York to be closer to his family. Larry an avid movie buff and enjoyed to watch his stories on television. He will be greatly missed by those who knew him best.

Larry is survived by his siblings; Aaron P. Larrow and his companion Brittany of Massena, NY, James L. Larrow also of Massena, NY and a sister Ann Viau of Cortland, NY. Larry is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother Harlan “Sonny” Larrow, and sisters Evelynn Lesizza and Bonnie Larrrow.

Memorial contributions may be shared to with the DAV Chapter No. 171; 101 W. Hatfield Street, Massena, New York 13662

