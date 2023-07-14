Man allegedly damages vehicle with ax while minor is inside

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A Potsdam man faces is accused of attacking a vehicle with an ax while a 13-year-old was inside.

St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 28-year-old Russell Snyder III allegedly injured a woman during an argument on Bagdad Road in Potsdam on Thursday. He allegedly used the ax to damage the her vehicle with the teen seated inside.

Snyder was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, endangering the welfare of a child, and second-degree harassment.

He was arraigned in Herman town court and released. He will appear in Potsdam town court at a later date.

