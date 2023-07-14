Man and his mother face prison in connection with baseball bat attack

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - An Ogdensburg man and his mother face years in prison in connection with the baseball bat beating of a woman.

Separate St. Lawrence County Court juries recently heard the cases of 36-year-old Ryan Joanette and his 60-year-old mother, Kim.

They were convicted late Tuesday afternoon.

Ryan Joanette was accused of taking a baseball bat to a woman he was in a relationship with in May of 2022. The victim was taken to Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center for treatment of what police described as serious physical injuries.

Ryan Joanette was charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

Kim Joanette was accused of tampering with evidence at the crime scene by cleaning blood off the baseball bat and washing bloody clothing.

On Tuesday, Ryan Joanette’s jury found him guilty of second-degree assault, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

District Attorney Gary Pasqua said the jury did not convict him on the more serious charge of attempted murder because the panel found there wasn’t enough evidence to show the victim suffered long-term injuries.

He said he respects the jury, but was disappointed with the decision. However, he said he and the victim are pleased that Ryan Joanette will be going to prison for years.

Kim Joanette’s jury convicted her on charges of tampering with physical evidence and hindering prosecution.

She faces up to 4 years in prison while her son could wind up behind bars for 7 years.

They will be sentenced in September.

