Marjorie Ann Bibbins, 84, of Rodman

Marjorie Ann Bibbins, 84, longtime resident of Rodman, died Wednesday morning July 12, 2023 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY. (Source: Funeral Home)

RODMAN, New York (WWNY) - Marjorie Ann Bibbins, 84, longtime resident of Rodman, died Wednesday morning July 12, 2023 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY. A calling hour from noon to 1:00pm will be held Tuesday July 18th at the Piddock Funeral Home in Adams. At 2:00pm, everyone is invited to meet at the Fairview Cemetery, Rodman, NY for Marjorie’s graveside service and burial.

Arrangements are with the Piddock Funeral Home Inc, Adams, NY.

Born May 9, 1939 in the town of Greig, daughter of Chauncey and Clarissa (Leviker) Emerson, she graduated from General Martin Central High School, Glenfield, NY.

She married Donald F. Bibbins of Rodman on October 17, 1959 in Greig. Following their marriage, the couple lived in Rodman all their married life.

Marjorie worked on the family farm and later worked as a cook and waitress at the Barnes Corners Hotel for twenty-eight years. She also worked as secretary for Donald F. Bibbins Construction, and in her later working years, as partner in the business. Margie and her husband Don also worked together splitting and selling fire-wood.

They enjoyed traveling in their retirement years, including long trips to California and Alaska, and touring the western American states.

She is survived by her husband of almost 64 years, Donald F. Bibbins, a lifelong resident of Rodman, NY; her three children and their spouses Noel (Terese) Bibbins, Adams, NY, Carrie (Charlie) Miller, Huntersville, NC, Trudy (Phil) Hughes, Philadelphia, NY; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; two sisters Phyllis Hanno, Greig, NY, Noreen Crump, Griswold, CT; sister in law Susan Emerson (spouse of Larry Emerson); and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She is predeceased by siblings and their spouses Earl (Dora) Emerson, Mabel (John) Pleskach, Hubert (Mary) Emerson, Arletha (Maynard) Dekin, Maxine (Walt) Beutel, Agneta (Charles) Ingersoll, Larry Emerson and Edwin (Mary) Emerson.

Margie had many interests, and enjoyed nature, hunting, taxidermy, gardening, and antiques. She enjoyed spending time with her husband at their camp in Worth, NY. In her later years she spent time repairing bicycles. She also built dollhouses for each of her four grand-daughters.

She was a former member of the Women’s Fellowship Club and Volunteer Club of the Rodman United Church of Christ.

In memory of Marjorie, donations may be made to the Rodman Fire Department, 21495 County Rd 69, Rodman, NY 13682.

Condolences may be posted at www.piddockfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.