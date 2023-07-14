Richard R. “Dick” Bucci, 88, of Sackets Harbor, NY, passed away July 12, 2023, at Hospice of Jefferson County at the Ellis Farm, surrounded by the love and comfort of his family. (Funeral Home)

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Richard R. “Dick” Bucci, 88, of Sackets Harbor, NY, passed away July 12, 2023, at Hospice of Jefferson County at the Ellis Farm, surrounded by the love and comfort of his family.

Dick was born January 12, 1935, in Rochester, NY, son of Anthony J. and Jenny (Vancheri) Bucci. He graduated from East High in 1953 and attended the University of Rochester.

He married his one true love, Marlene Emilie Heck in 1955. On July 16, 2023, together they would have marked sixty-eight years of marriage.

Dick went to work for the Prudential Insurance Company in Rochester, NY in 1956 as an insurance agent. He was promoted numerous times, resettling in New Jersey, Massachusetts and Utica, New York. In 1973, he was promoted to District Manager of the Watertown office. While in Watertown he received many corporate awards including the National Service Award. Dick was a member and past president for Watertown Noon Rotary.

Dick retired from Prudential Insurance Company in 1993. He and Marlene spent time traveling the world and enjoying the winter months in their Naples, Florida home.

While living in Naples, Dick loved playing golf. He founded the TNT group of fifty golfers. TNT stood for the Tuesday and Thursday group. After all these years it still exists with a waiting list.

Dick also enjoyed playing the piano. His mother taught him how to play when he was just a kid. He could listen to any song on the radio and sit down and play it by “ear”. He received a scholarship to the Eastman School of Music when he was in high school.

Another favorite past time for Dick was fishing with friends and family on his Lyman Boat in Henderson Harbor, NY. His biggest passion, however, was designing and building things with wood.

His family enjoys all that he built, including barns, tree houses, playhouses, decks, kitchen cabinets, furniture, stairways, chicken coops and dog houses. That’s just the short list!

Dick and Marlene moved many times and had a total of nine different houses and one condo. Wherever Dick lived he planted trees. At his last house in Sackets Harbor he planted ten trees. He loved to watch birds build their nests in the trees he planted.

Above all, what was most important to Dick was his love and devotion to is family. He will always be remembered for his big smile, big heart and his inspiring kind words. His generosity held no bounds. He shared his wallet, his time, his talents and his endless love for each member of his family. He was a devoted husband and truly amazing dad. He had many friends new and old. He liked people and people liked him.

Surviving besides his wife Marlene are three children, Lynette (Tom Charleton) Bucci, Thomas (Jacqueline) Bucci and Suzanne (David Malone) Bucci, three grandchildren, Richard (Lyuba) Malone, Robert (Kayleigh McAllister) Bucci and Emily (Zack Pollack) Malone, two step grandchildren, Ashlee (Adam Dorenberg) Charlton Dorenburg, John (Abi Best) Charlton, two great grandchildren, Camilla and Olivia, one step great grandchild, Charlee, several nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, he was predeceased by his only sibling, his brother Joseph Bucci, sister-in-law Mary Lou and their son Stephen.

Dick attended church services at St. Andrew’s Church and United Presbyterian Church of Sackets Harbor, NY.

A memorial mass will be held Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 11 am at St. Andrews Church, Sackets Harbor, with Reverend Donald Robinson officiating. Burial will be at a later date.

The family would like to thank the staff of Hospice.

In leu of flowers contributions may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street Road, Watertown, NY 13601 or to a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, inc. Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.