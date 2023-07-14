Robert H. Christian, 70, of Star Lake

Robert H. Christian, age 70, of Star Lake, NY passed away on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg. (Funeral Home)

STAR LAKE, New York (WWNY) - Robert H. Christian, age 70, of Star Lake, NY passed away on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg.

Burial for Robert will be private for the family. Arrangements are with French Family Funeral Home, Star Lake. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Robert was born on October 10, 1952 in Star Lake, NY to the late Howard and Marie (Dashnaw) Christian. He attended Knox Memorial and Clifton-Fine Central Schools. On April 21, 1973, he married Darlene A. MacCue at the Oswegatchie Baptist Chruch. Darlene passed away on April 23, 2022.

Robert worked at J&L Steel, was a painter on Fort Drum, a mechanic at Shell Station in Star Lake and was a mechanic in Liverpool. He volunteered at the SOS Building in Star Lake for many years. Robert enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing guitar, going to the races, watching television, wheeling-n-dealing and he loved a good smart-ass comment.

Surviving is a son and his companion, Joseph Christian and Haley Jeffries; two daughters, Shelly Farnsworth and her companion Josh White and Bobbie and her husband Darren Whitmarsh; a brother, Peter Christian; two sisters, Kim Christian and Sarah Bancroft; 10 grandchildren,14 great grandchildren plus three more on the way.

Robert is predeceased by his parents; a brother, Gary Christian and two sisters, Donna Christian and Gail Schwalm.

