WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sally A. Rickard, 89, of Watertown and Dexter, NY, passed away peacefully on July 13, 2023 at the Jefferson County Hospice Residence at the Ellis Farm.

She was born on January 19, 1934 in Watertown, NY daughter of Lloyd J and Rosamond (Brown) Ball.

She attended Lyme Central School and graduated from Philadelphia High School in 1951. In 1973, she received her degree as a licensed practical nurse from BOCES.

Sally was a LPN at Samaritan Medical Center for 40 years, retiring in 2001 and she then cared for Dr. Lawrence Withington and his wife, Alice for ten years.

She married Wesley Rickard on October 29, 1953 in Watertown. He passed away July 8, 2005.

Among her survivors are her four children, Lloyd (Karen) Rickard, Enterprise, AL, Carole (Terry) Smith, Dexter, NY, Rosie Rickard and her companion Buck Howard, Watertown, NY and Michael (Mary) Rickard, Chaumont, NY; 11 grandchildren; Jill M. (Justin) Dillenbeck, Stacy (Gary) Carter, Kevin (Gina) Young, Paul Rhone, Patrick (Robin) Young, Joel (Kirsten) Rhone, Jami (Arturo) Ramirez, Brandi Smith, Brad (Nicole) Rickard, Amanda Rickard and her companion Christopher Brown, Olivia Rickard and her companion Alex LaCombe; 21 great grandchildren, 9 great great grandchildren.

Sally enjoyed spending with her grandchildren and attending their school activities, she was a Deacon and Elder at the Dexter Presbyterian Church, she and her husband enjoyed golfing at Rustic when she was younger and bowling.

The family would like to thank mom’s two nieces, Laurie Smith and Kristi Stich and family friends Dave Gifford, Richie Steria, and Margie Decker, and Gail Parsons former pastor of Dexter Presbyterian Church and Hospice of Jefferson County nurses and staff for their care and compassion given to their mother through her final days.

Calling hours will be held 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday July 17th at the Johnson Funeral home. A Memorial Service will immediately follow at 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be held in N Watertown Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601.

