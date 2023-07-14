Sara “Sally” Ellis Forsythe, 88, of Canton

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Sara “Sally” Ellis Forsythe, 88, of Canton died Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

A graveside service will be held privately for her family in Fairview Cemetery with Pastor Brett Johnson of Canton U.M. Church officiating.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Potsdam Humane Society or Alzheimer’s Association.

Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton is handling arrangements.

Sally was born November 11, 1934 in Ilion, NY a daughter of Charles & Mary VanAllen Ellis.  The family moved from Herkimer, NY to Punxsutawney, PA in 1939.  She graduated from Punxsutawney High School in 1952.  The family moved to Canton and she was employed by St. Lawrence County Department of Social Services for 37 years as Resource Assistant, retiring in 1993.

She married Leonard W. Foresythe on June 15, 1957 at the United Methodist Church in Canton, NY.

Surviving are three daughters Melanie Giffin and Kebbyn, Pamala Mead,  Kimberly Archer and Robert; grandchildren: Natasha (Brian) Curry, Holly Newton, Samantha (Matt) Ancell, Nathan Archer, Alexandra (Jason) McDougall, Sean Giffin, Casey Archer, Sara Archer; and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her siblings Charles Spencer Ellis and Florence Gaston.

She enjoyed reading mystery books, watching Soap Operas, her grandchildren, her cat, family dinners and shopping at the malls and Wegmans’ with her daughters.

Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org

