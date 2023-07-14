Shane Wesley Weber, 27, of Hermon

Shane Wesley Weber, age 27, of Hermon, NY passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at his home. (Source: Funeral Home)

HERMON, New York (WWNY) - Shane Wesley Weber, age 27, of Hermon, NY passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at his home.

Shane was born on July 12, 1995 in Potsdam, NY to the late Timothy Dale Weber and Valerie Cleveland of Hermon. He graduated from Hermon-Dekalb Central School in 2014. He enjoyed working as line maintenance for Osmosis and had also worked roofing at Fort Drum and had worked for a company that put up solar panels. Shane enjoyed repairing and riding his motorcycles, playing Tibia with friends, and most of all, playing with his beloved daughter Rosie. He would do anything to see her precious smile.

Shane is survived by his daughter, Rosalie Weber; his mother, Valerie; His maternal grandmother, Esther Cleveland; a brother Dillion and wife Eleanor Cleveland; two sisters, Alison and Jenelle Weber, and Jenelle’s companion Scott Carlin and their three children; as well as his two cherished nephews, Oliver and Silas; as well as many loving aunts and uncles. Shane is predeceased by his father, Timothy Weber as well as his grandfather and role model Wesley Eugene Cleveland.

Services for Shane will be private with his family and close friends. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

