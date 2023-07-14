Soldiers with 2nd BCT leaving Fort Drum for Iraq & Syria

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Some 2,500 10th Mountain Division soldiers are off to combat. Members of the 2nd Brigade Combat Team are heading to Iraq and Syria.

Friday morning, the division held a ceremony officially marking the deployment.

“This combat deployment is significant. It’s significant for the soldiers, the families of this brigade, for the 10th Mountain Division and for the United States Army. Once again we are called to lead the way and start another climb to glory,” said Fort Drum Senior Commander Col. Matt Braman.

The soldiers will be spending the next nine months in Iraq and Syria as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, an ongoing military operation to defeat the Islamic State.

“They’re well trained. They’ve been there before. We have recency in this division before so they’re going to succeed,” said Braman.

But before their departure, there was a ceremony symbolically sending off the soldiers. Attendees bowed their heads for an invocation. Then, soldiers Led by Colonel Scott Wence cased, furled, and placed the brigade’s flag in a canvas covering to keep it safe for their trip overseas

And for the folks back home, Braman credits the North Country community for supporting brigade members’ loved ones’ peace of mind for the soldiers overseas.

“We’re fully integrated here in the North Country and they have nothing to worry about while they’re gone. Helps them focus on their mission and get home here shortly,” said Braman.

A brigade ready for battle, deploying for 9 months, with loved ones waiting for them to come back home to the North Country.

