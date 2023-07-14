Theresa Mary Vine, 58, of Ogdensburg

Theresa Mary Vine, age 58, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Theresa Mary Vine, age 58, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at 6:00PM at Frary Funeral Home with Deacon Mark Lalonde officiating. Visitation will be held from 3:00PM until the time of services. Theresa is survived by her husband Todd, children Joshua and Sarah, their spouses Brittany Vine and Corinne St. Laurent, sister Christine Oliver, and nephew John Oliver. She was preceded in death by her parents Jack and Ida Fisher.

Theresa was born on December 3, 1964, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of Jack and Ida (Rocker) Fisher. She graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy with her LPN. Theresa worked the next eleven years at St. Lawrence County Sherriff’s Department as a Corrections Officer before getting her RN degree in nursing. Mrs. Vine worked at Ogdensburg Correctional until her retirement.

In high school Theresa met the love of her life, Todd Vine, and the two married October 27, 1984, at St. Mary’s Cathedral. They welcomed their children Joshua Vine in 1987 and Sarah Vine in 1991. Theresa found joy in the simple pleasures of sunshine, partying in the garage, getting her hair done, shopping, motorcycle rides with her husband and children, and watching the Sopranos. She held a deep love for her family and will be deeply missed by those surviving members.

As we bid farewell to Theresa, let us find solace in the legacy she leaves behind, forever etched in our collective memory. May Theresa’s spirit inspire us to embrace life’s joys, persevere through its challenges, and foster the same kindness and compassion she effortlessly bestowed upon others.

Donations may be made in Theresa’s name to the SPCA. Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

