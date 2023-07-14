Thomas M. Brady, 68, of Carthage

Thomas M. Brady, 68, of S. James St., Carthage, passed away early Thursday morning, July 13,2023 at Albany Medical Center following a brief illness. (Source: Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Thomas M. Brady, 68, of S. James St., Carthage, passed away early Thursday morning, July 13,2023 at Albany Medical Center following a brief illness.

Tom was born June 23,1955 in West Carthage, the son of the late Joseph H. and Joyce (Pierce) Brady. He was a 1974 graduate of Carthage Central High School. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1975-1977 and was active in the reserves until 1981. He started his career with the US Postal Service in 1981 and eventually retired in 2014 after 35 years of service. He married the former Patricia L. Brady and they later divorced.

Tom was a member of the American Legion Post # 789, VFW Post # 7227 and the BPOE Lodge # 1762, all of Carthage. For many years he was a member of Carlowden Country Club in Denmark and often represented the Club on their six-man team. He had a double eagle on the old hole #1. Tom was an avid reader like his mom, reading 2-3 books a week. He was a big fan of the NY Yankees, Dallas Cowboys, Boston Bruins, and the Syracuse Orange. Tom would be known to watch any and all sporting events, like his dad. He loved spending time teaching and playing sports with his kids and served as the Treasurer of the Carthage Bears Pop Warner Football team while Jeffrey played and Allison cheered.

He is survived by one daughter: Allison (Brandon) Bush of Carthage, two sons: Jeffrey (Alexa) Brady of Denver, CO and Ryan Brady(Riley) of Sackets Harbor, one grandchild; Avery Lyn Bush, one sister: Linda (Mark) Keddy of West Carthage, one brother: Jeff (Karen) Brady of Denver, CO; a nephew, Ryan Keddy and two nieces, Carly Brady and Megan Jarosz and an uncle, Patrick Brady of Carthage.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, 3-5pm at the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage. A Celebration of Life will be held immediately following the calling hours at the Elks Lodge # 1762 in Carthage starting at 5:00pm.

To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.