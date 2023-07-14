Thompson Park Golf Course has brought in more than $200,000 so far

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Since it’s opening in May, Watertown’s Thompson Park Golf Course has brought in $236,472.21.

That’s the net revenue through Sunday, July 9th.

The golf course officially opened May 1st under the city’s ownership. It was purchased earlier this year by developer Mike Lundy for $3.4 million.

According to Parks and Recreation Superintendent Scott Weller, More than 6,332 rounds of golf have been played.

There have been 326 tournament golfers, and 4,915 golf cart rentals.

