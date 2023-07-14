Town of Theresa crash claims one life

TOWN OF THERESA, New York (WWNY) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a fatal crash.

It happened late Friday afternoon on County Route 21 in the town of Theresa.

The road has been closed off and the sheriff said it will be shut down until around 7 p.m.

One person in a single vehicle was killed, officials said.

We’ll update this story as more information is released.

