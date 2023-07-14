TV Dinner: Scampi Pomodoro

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Do you have plenty of tomatoes in your garden? Chef Chris Manning does. He used them to make us Scampi Pomodoro. Pomodoro is Italian for tomato.

The chef uses campanelle pasta. The name means “little bells,” and they’re perfect for holding on to the sauce.

If seafood isn’t your thing, he said, the dish is also great with chicken or pork.

Scampi Pomodoro

- ¼ cup olive oil

- 2 pounds fresh tomatoes (cherry, Roma, or grape)

- 1 teaspoon chili flakes

- 4 cloves garlic, minced

- Salt and pepper to taste

- ½ pound raw shrimp, peeled and deveined

- ½ pound pasta, cooked

- Grated parmesan

- Fresh basil and parsley to garnish

Heat olive oil on medium in a four-quart Dutch oven. Add tomatoes, chili flakes, garlic, salt, and pepper and cook until tomatoes begin to wilt, about 2-3 minutes.

Add shrimp and cook until it’s pink on both sides. Add the pasta, toss to coat, and heat through.

Serve garnished with parmesan and fresh herbs.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.