TV Dinner: Scampi Pomodoro

WWNY TV Dinner 11-15-19
WWNY TV Dinner 11-15-19
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Do you have plenty of tomatoes in your garden? Chef Chris Manning does. He used them to make us Scampi Pomodoro. Pomodoro is Italian for tomato.

The chef uses campanelle pasta. The name means “little bells,” and they’re perfect for holding on to the sauce.

If seafood isn’t your thing, he said, the dish is also great with chicken or pork.

Scampi Pomodoro

- ¼ cup olive oil

- 2 pounds fresh tomatoes (cherry, Roma, or grape)

- 1 teaspoon chili flakes

- 4 cloves garlic, minced

- Salt and pepper to taste

- ½ pound raw shrimp, peeled and deveined

- ½ pound pasta, cooked

- Grated parmesan

- Fresh basil and parsley to garnish

Heat olive oil on medium in a four-quart Dutch oven. Add tomatoes, chili flakes, garlic, salt, and pepper and cook until tomatoes begin to wilt, about 2-3 minutes.

Add shrimp and cook until it’s pink on both sides. Add the pasta, toss to coat, and heat through.

Serve garnished with parmesan and fresh herbs.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters found a dead body floating in Lake Ontario when they responded to a boat fire in...
Police identify man found dead in water near burning boat
Three people are confirmed dead following an early morning fire on Massena's Main Street on...
Fatal fire in Massena investigated as criminal matter
Fatal Fire
Ogdensburg man dies following house fire
Here's an almost unbelievable picture from the Potsdam Fire Department. It's a Jeep in the trees.
Driver was allegedly on drugs when Jeep hit tree
Massena water tower
Hydrogen plant developers explain plans to residents

Latest News

If you've ever looked for a book in a library, you likely found it using a system invented by a...
History Lesson: Inventing the Dewey Decimal System
TV Dinner: Scampi Pomodoro
If the early bird gets the worm, does the early cat get the bird? Tana Taylor sent us pics.
Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: We share your photos!
A robot delivers feed to cows on Klock Family Farm in LaFargeville.
Ag Weekly: Robots automate life on the farm