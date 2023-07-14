Walmart adding sensory-friendly hours at stores nationwide

Walmart is adding sensory-friendly hours at stores nationwide for back-to-school shopping.
Walmart is adding sensory-friendly hours at stores nationwide for back-to-school shopping.(Source: Walmart Inc.)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Walmart says it is taking steps toward creating a quieter shopping environment for those living with sensory disabilities.

The retail giant said its stores across the country will offer a quieter and more enjoyable shopping experience while helping get children ready for the upcoming school year.

“We are striving every day to create a culture where everyone feels they belong,” a spokesperson for the store shared.

The sensory-friendly shopping hours will take place on Saturdays in July and August from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. local time.

Officials said the stores will have dimmed lights without music playing or moving images on screens.

In areas of the country where school doesn’t return until after Labor Day, the sensory-friendly shopping hours will start on July 22.

More on Walmart’s back-to-school specials can be found online.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters found a dead body floating in Lake Ontario when they responded to a boat fire in...
Police identify man found dead in water near burning boat
Three people are confirmed dead following an early morning fire on Massena's Main Street on...
Fatal fire in Massena investigated as criminal matter
Here's an almost unbelievable picture from the Potsdam Fire Department. It's a Jeep in the trees.
Driver was allegedly on drugs when Jeep hit tree
Fatal Fire
Ogdensburg man dies following house fire
Massena water tower
Hydrogen plant developers explain plans to residents

Latest News

Bipartisan group of lawmakers introduce bill to speed up domestic chip manufacturing projects
Celebrating the 80th birthday of Fort Drum’s 10th Mountain Division.
10th Mountain Division celebrates 80th birthday
This photo provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows a suspect captured by...
Las Vegas police officer found guilty in string of brazen casino heists could get life sentence
Members of the 2nd Brigade Combat Team are heading to Iraq and Syria.
Soldiers with 2nd BCT leaving Fort Drum for Iraq & Syria