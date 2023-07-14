Watertown lawmakers to discuss grant for amphitheater

Thompson Park
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown City Council will decide if it wants to try for a grant to start designing an amphitheater in Thompson Park.

It would be a 250-seat venue near the west outlook of the park.

The project would include a small parking area, an access road, trails and restrooms.

The project is part of the city’s master plan for the park.

There are 2 steps - first the design work and then the construction.

But to get to construction, the city needs to apply for funding for the design.

The grant would cover 75 percent of the cost and 25 percent would come from the city.

So for designing, the city would pay $82,000 of the $330,000 tab.

Construction would follow the same formula: a 75 - 25 percent match.

Council talks about this on Monday night.

