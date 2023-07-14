Woman accused of shaking baby, causing severe brain injuries

TOWN OF FOWLER, New York (WWNY) - A 25-year-old Gouverneur woman is accused of shaking a baby and causing the infant to suffer severe brain injuries.

State police charged Tiara Allen with reckless assault of a child and endangering the welfare of a child.

Troopers said Allen was caring for her boyfriend’s 5-month-old child on July 7 at their home on Sand Road in the town of Fowler.

According to police, Allen became frustrated with the baby’s crying and began to shake the child.

The infant became unresponsive and was transported to Gouverneur Hospital and then taken to Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital in Syracuse.

Police said the baby was diagnosed with anoxic brain injury and subdural hematomas as a result of Allen’s actions.

The infant was listed in stable condition on Friday.

Allen was arraigned in Fowler Town Court and ordered held in the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility in lieu of $10,000 bail or $20,000 bond.

Jail officials said Friday evening that Allen was released after bail was posted.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.