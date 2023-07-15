99 participate in this year’s 1000 Islands International Charity Poker Run

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Dozens of boats took to the St. Lawrence River for this year’s 1000 Islands International Charity Poker Run.

Boats of all shapes, sizes and colors were ready to participate in the poker run Saturday. Event President Bobby Cantwell says 99 boats took part.

All of the proceeds benefit Make a Wish of Central New York, River Hospital’s River Community Wellness Program, and local first responders and organizations.

In 2022, more than $125,000 was raised and officials hope to exceed that goal this year.

Thanks to Event President Bobby Cantwell for sharing photos and video with us!

You can always share your photos and video with us via Send it to 7.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.