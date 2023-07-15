Edward (Moose) Mason, Jr., 73, of Potsdam

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Edward (Moose) Mason Jr, Age 73, of Potsdam, NY passed away unexpectedly on Saturday July 1st,...
Edward (Moose) Mason Jr, Age 73, of Potsdam, NY passed away unexpectedly on Saturday July 1st, 2023 at his home.(Source: Funeral Home)

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Edward (Moose) Mason Jr, Age 73, of Potsdam, NY passed away unexpectedly on Saturday July 1st, 2023 at his home. Arrangements for cremation are with the Gardner Funeral Service.

Ed was born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Edward and Elizabeth Mason on September 17th 1949. Ed served in the army after high school and served in the Vietnam war from 1969-1970 as a staff sergeant in troop A, 7th amored squadron, 17th air cavalry. He was awarded the ARMY commendation medal for heroism for his bravery in accomplishing his mission near Pleiku. Edward was also awarded the Combat Infantryman badge, National Defense service medal, Vietnam service medal, good conduct medal, sharp shooter with rifle bar, marksman badge with machine gun bar, auto rifle badge M-16, Republic of Vietnam gallantry cross with palm unit citation bar, Republic of Vietnam campaign metal, Republic of Vietnam civil actions honor medal/first class. He was honorably discharged September 1st 1974.

Ed married Linda Edwards in Philadelphia, PA on December 15th 1970, they were high school sweethearts. Ed, Linda, and their two children moved to Potsdam, NY in 1985. Ed attended SUNY Canton and graduated with a degree in heating and plumbing and an associate degree in applied science in 1989-1990. He was a very proud member of the VFW and American legion for many years. Ed was a proud veteran who fought for his country.

Ed enjoyed spending time at his camp and riding four wheelers with his grandchildren. He also was a boxer in his younger years. He loved collecting knives and commemorative coins.

Ed was predeceased by his loving wife, Linda of 52 years, who passed away in September of 2022. He is survived by his two children, Edward Mason, and Kristie (Tim) Phippen all currently residing in Potsdam. Poppy is also survived by his loving grandchildren, Kylee Mason, Erica (Anthony) DeSouza, Madison Mason, Matthew Phippen, and Evan Phippen. Along with his two great grandchildren, Adriana Kowalchuk and Carter DeSouza. Ed has family members currently residing in New Jersey and Pennsylvania who he will greatly miss.

His family will be holding a celebration of life in his memory at his favorite place, his camp on July 16th, 2023 at 1 p.m. Any donations in his name can be made to a local VFW or American legion.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Tiara Allen
Woman accused of shaking baby, causing severe brain injuries
Celebrating the 80th birthday of Fort Drum’s 10th Mountain Division.
10th Mountain Division celebrates 80th birthday
Members of the 2nd Brigade Combat Team are heading to Iraq and Syria.
Soldiers with 2nd BCT leaving Fort Drum for Iraq & Syria
Dragon boat racing
Dragon Boat Festival coming up Sunday

Obituaries

Thompson Park Golf Course
Thompson Park Golf Course has brought in more than $200,000 so far
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a fatal crash on County Route 21.
Town of Theresa crash claims one life
Blast from the Past
Blast from the Past: hunting for fair prizes in 2000
Winds whipped through southern Jefferson County farms on Thursday. Driving through the town of...
Jefferson County corn fields flattened after Thursday’s storm
Theresa Mary Vine, age 58, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away surrounded by her loving family on...
Theresa Mary Vine, 58, of Ogdensburg
The World Health Organization says aspartame, found in many foods and drinks, might pose a...
Local doctor: don’t worry too much about aspartame