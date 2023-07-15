Edward (Moose) Mason, Jr., 73, of Potsdam

Edward (Moose) Mason Jr, Age 73, of Potsdam, NY passed away unexpectedly on Saturday July 1st, 2023 at his home. (Source: Funeral Home)

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Edward (Moose) Mason Jr, Age 73, of Potsdam, NY passed away unexpectedly on Saturday July 1st, 2023 at his home. Arrangements for cremation are with the Gardner Funeral Service.

Ed was born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Edward and Elizabeth Mason on September 17th 1949. Ed served in the army after high school and served in the Vietnam war from 1969-1970 as a staff sergeant in troop A, 7th amored squadron, 17th air cavalry. He was awarded the ARMY commendation medal for heroism for his bravery in accomplishing his mission near Pleiku. Edward was also awarded the Combat Infantryman badge, National Defense service medal, Vietnam service medal, good conduct medal, sharp shooter with rifle bar, marksman badge with machine gun bar, auto rifle badge M-16, Republic of Vietnam gallantry cross with palm unit citation bar, Republic of Vietnam campaign metal, Republic of Vietnam civil actions honor medal/first class. He was honorably discharged September 1st 1974.

Ed married Linda Edwards in Philadelphia, PA on December 15th 1970, they were high school sweethearts. Ed, Linda, and their two children moved to Potsdam, NY in 1985. Ed attended SUNY Canton and graduated with a degree in heating and plumbing and an associate degree in applied science in 1989-1990. He was a very proud member of the VFW and American legion for many years. Ed was a proud veteran who fought for his country.

Ed enjoyed spending time at his camp and riding four wheelers with his grandchildren. He also was a boxer in his younger years. He loved collecting knives and commemorative coins.

Ed was predeceased by his loving wife, Linda of 52 years, who passed away in September of 2022. He is survived by his two children, Edward Mason, and Kristie (Tim) Phippen all currently residing in Potsdam. Poppy is also survived by his loving grandchildren, Kylee Mason, Erica (Anthony) DeSouza, Madison Mason, Matthew Phippen, and Evan Phippen. Along with his two great grandchildren, Adriana Kowalchuk and Carter DeSouza. Ed has family members currently residing in New Jersey and Pennsylvania who he will greatly miss.

His family will be holding a celebration of life in his memory at his favorite place, his camp on July 16th, 2023 at 1 p.m. Any donations in his name can be made to a local VFW or American legion.

