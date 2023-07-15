Heavy rain this weekend?

By Kris Hudson
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lows tonight will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Highs on Saturday will reach the mid 80s with partly to mostly sunny skies. The large part of Saturday will be dry with a small chance of showers in the afternoon. However, as we go into the overnight hours our rain chances will start to rise. Heavy rain and thunderstorms are likely overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.

Sunday morning we will start out with wide spread rain showers, but will start to clear up by the afternoon. Highs on Sunday will be in the lower 80s.

Monday highs will be in the lower 80s with a slight chance of rain showers.

Most of next week looks nice with highs in the upper 70s.

