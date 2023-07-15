Service members honored at Jefferson County Fair’s Military Appreciation Day

The Jefferson County Fair honored those who have served our country on Saturday.
The Jefferson County Fair honored those who have served our country on Saturday.(wwny)
By Brendan Straub
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Jefferson County Fair honored those who have served our country on Saturday.

It was Military Appreciation Day at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds, with all service members getting a discount on ride wristbands for the midway.

We caught up with 1st Lieutenant Nicholas Rovetti, who is stationed at Fort Drum, as he was taking his turn riding the mechanical bull.

He says since he moved here from California last fall, he has enjoyed what the North Country has to offer.

“I love Watertown. There is tons of stuff to do. I mean, you have a river running through here. You have Canada, like, 30 minutes away. It is a great community, people are friendly, it’s nice. And then you have stuff like fairs, too, and you can ride a bull. So, it’s good,” said Rovetti.

As part of Military Appreciation Day, the 10th Mountain Division Rock Band hits the stage at both 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the entertainment area.

