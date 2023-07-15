Wildfire smoke to make a return

Canada wildfires
Canada wildfires(MGN, Alberta Wildfire)
By Kris Hudson and Ashley Seybolt
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There were 360 active fires in British Columbia, Canada as of July 14th. That’s according to CTV News in Canada.

The National Weather Service says the amount of wildfire smoke in the atmosphere is reducing the air quality in nearly a dozen states as of Saturday afternoon. Air quality alerts have been issued for eight states in the Midwest.

As we go throughout the weekend, the wildfire smoke will start to make it’s way east across the continental states.

By Monday morning, wildfire smoke is expected to make it to New York and start to reduce the air quality for most of the state. Noticeable changes will be seen in the North Country air.

As of Saturday, it is unclear how thick the wildfire smoke will be near the surface and how long it will last.

However, you should expect noticeable amounts of wildfire smoke with some haze by Monday morning.

