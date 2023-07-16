Air Quality Warning for Monday

The sky in Canton was hazy from Canadian wildfires on Monday
The sky in Canton was hazy from Canadian wildfires on Monday(WWNY)
By Kris Hudson
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued an Air Quality Warning from midnight Sunday through Midnight Monday night.

The Air Quality Warning is for Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence Counties. Air quality is expected to worsen due to wildfire smoke from the ongoing wildfires burning in Western Canada.

The entire state of New York has been placed under the same air quality warning for Monday.

According to the DEC, air quality levels outdoors are predicted to be greater than an air quality index value of 100 for particulate matter.

If you are to spend time outdoors on Monday, it is recommended that you limit your time outside or wear a facemask.

As for Tuesday, air quality will likely still be effected by wildfire smoke, but as of Sunday afternoon no air quality alerts have been issued for Tuesday.

However, that could change by the time we get to Tuesday.

