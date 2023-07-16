Many soak in the Jefferson County Fair on its last day

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - People were trickling into the Jefferson County Fair Sunday.

Second year student at SUNY Oswego, Elycia Gomez, caught the fair on its last day.

“It is fun, I want to say, I’ve never really been to a fair before, so I don’t really know what to expect, so I am kind of excited,” said Gomez.

Fair President Bob Simpson says thousands of people came by the fair this week to enjoy the food, rides, games, and farm life that it had to offer.

He says it was a trouble-free week.

“I’ve been president since 2000, this is probably the smoothest county fair we’ve had, and I don’t mean that others have been bad, it’s just that things have been running very smoothly here,” said Simpson.

One of the things at the fair that always brings people in is the food.

Yummm Shack has been visiting the fair for fifteen years and the hottest item on their menu:

“The huge burrito, the first one goes out we get a line built up already, because it is a fulfilling meal, enough for two people to share, even,” said Mark Mariano, a cook at Yummm Shack.

As for those working the carnival and rides at the fair, they say things have gone smoothly with the new ticket kiosks.

Also, turn out has been great! The carnival and ride business has been coming to the fair for 70 plus years.

“We just really appreciate them having us here and having a great relationship with them, and we look forward to doing it for many years in the future,” said Matt Reitthoffer, Owner of Reitthoffer Shows.

When you break down the numbers, Simpson says the fair may be close to its record breaking attendance seen in 2022.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.