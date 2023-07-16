Motorcycle club smashes cars to benefit Transitional Living Services

GLEN PARK, New York (WWNY) - Smashing for a good cause, that’s what a group of bike riders did Sunday.

The Muleskinners Motorcycle Club hosted an anniversary party at the Glen Park Fire Department. At the party, you could smash a car or truck for a small cost.

All of the money raised goes towards Transitional Living Services of Northern New York.

The president of the club says choosing Transitional Living Services as the charity to support was a no brainer.

“We picked Transitional Living Services because we wanted to focus on mental health services. We do a lot of work with the homeless, we do a lot of work with local charities that focus on general awareness and drug abuse, things like that,” said Muleskinners Motorcycle Club President Brett Goodman.

Goodman says there was a good turnout and they hope to present a check to the organization later this week.

