Rain tonight

By Kris Hudson
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lows tonight will stay in the upper 60s with heavy rain likely.

Sunday morning will start out with rain showers, but will start to clear up by the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Monday will be a dry day with highs in the lower 80s.

We will likely see more rain on Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s.

The rest of next week highs will be in the upper 70s.

