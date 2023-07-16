Saturday Sports: 2023 Watertown Men’s City Golf Championships final matchup locked in

By Rob Krone
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The semifinals of the 2023 Watertown Men’s City Golf Championships took place Saturday morning at Thompson Park Golf Course, with 3 former champions and an newcomer looking for spots in the 36 hole match play final Sunday.

The first semifinal pitted defending champion Joe Tufo against Phil Rogers.

On the opening hole, it was Tufo with a birdie chance, but his putt comes up short.

It was Rogers with a birdie chance to win the hole and he drains it to go 1 up.

On the 2nd hole, it was Tufo with a long par putt and he finds the bottom of the cup.

Rogers misfires on his par putt and Tufo wins the hole. Tufo wins 1 up in a playoff.

The 2nd semifinal pitted 2 former champions against one another, as John Bufalini met Adam Brown.

On the 2nd hole, Bufalini was 1 up, it was Brown with a chip from the fringe for birdie that he sinks.

Then it was Bufalini with a long birdie putt to halve the hole that just misses to make the match even.

On the 3rd hole, Brown was looking for some more magic with the birdie chip, but it goes long.

Then it was Bufalini with the birdie chip to win the hole, and you guessed it, it hits the flag and goes in. Bufalini goes 1 up and wins the match 3 and 2.

Sunday will see John Bufalini vs. Joe Tufo in the 36 hole match play final. The match starts at 9 a.m. at the Thompson Park Golf Course.

The 2nd and final weekend of competition got underway Saturday at the 1812 Shootout at Madison Barracks in Sackets Harbor.

This weekend, the girls took center stage with club teams taking to the field on Saturday.

35 club teams from all around the state were on hand competing in age levels ranging from 3rd and 4th grade all the way up to modified.

Tournament organizer Chad Green says while the number of teams may be small, the level of competition is high.

”Yes, a lot of great teams. A couple of nationally ranked teams competing today right here in Sackets. Good exposure for everybody that makes their way up here,” said Green.

In NABLL action from Alexandria Bay, the Thousand Islands Spirits hosted Oswego in their regular season home finale.

The Spirits get on the board first as Pat Schwartz dents net: 1-0.

It’s Schwartz again with the nifty move in front to make it 2-0.

Aynsley Loran-Pragle goes top shelf to increase the Spirits lead to 3-0.

With the score 3-1, Schwatrz scores his 3rd of the game.

The Spirits beat Oswego 17-11 to clinch the regular season title in the Upstate Division.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a fatal crash on County Route 21.
Police identify woman who died in Town of Theresa crash
Ryan and Kim Joanette
Man and his mother face prison in connection with baseball bat attack
Winds whipped through southern Jefferson County farms on Thursday. Driving through the town of...
Jefferson County corn fields flattened after Thursday’s storm
Three people are confirmed dead following an early morning fire on Massena's Main Street on...
Fatal fire in Massena investigated as criminal matter
New York's congressional districts.
Appeals court orders new congressional lines in New York, a potential boon for Democrats

Latest News

Last Sunday, before the Watertown Rapids began their week long road trip, they hosted a group...
A special day on the diamond for kids who need support
A heavily damaged car involved in a larger crash that shut down a section of State Route 12F.
Witnesses say at least 4 cars involved in crash, driver fled on foot
Saturday Sports: 2023 Watertown Men’s City Golf Championships final matchup locked in
99 participate in this year’s 1000 Islands International Charity Poker Run