Saturday Sports: 2023 Watertown Men’s City Golf Championships final matchup locked in

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The semifinals of the 2023 Watertown Men’s City Golf Championships took place Saturday morning at Thompson Park Golf Course, with 3 former champions and an newcomer looking for spots in the 36 hole match play final Sunday.

The first semifinal pitted defending champion Joe Tufo against Phil Rogers.

On the opening hole, it was Tufo with a birdie chance, but his putt comes up short.

It was Rogers with a birdie chance to win the hole and he drains it to go 1 up.

On the 2nd hole, it was Tufo with a long par putt and he finds the bottom of the cup.

Rogers misfires on his par putt and Tufo wins the hole. Tufo wins 1 up in a playoff.

The 2nd semifinal pitted 2 former champions against one another, as John Bufalini met Adam Brown.

On the 2nd hole, Bufalini was 1 up, it was Brown with a chip from the fringe for birdie that he sinks.

Then it was Bufalini with a long birdie putt to halve the hole that just misses to make the match even.

On the 3rd hole, Brown was looking for some more magic with the birdie chip, but it goes long.

Then it was Bufalini with the birdie chip to win the hole, and you guessed it, it hits the flag and goes in. Bufalini goes 1 up and wins the match 3 and 2.

Sunday will see John Bufalini vs. Joe Tufo in the 36 hole match play final. The match starts at 9 a.m. at the Thompson Park Golf Course.

The 2nd and final weekend of competition got underway Saturday at the 1812 Shootout at Madison Barracks in Sackets Harbor.

This weekend, the girls took center stage with club teams taking to the field on Saturday.

35 club teams from all around the state were on hand competing in age levels ranging from 3rd and 4th grade all the way up to modified.

Tournament organizer Chad Green says while the number of teams may be small, the level of competition is high.

”Yes, a lot of great teams. A couple of nationally ranked teams competing today right here in Sackets. Good exposure for everybody that makes their way up here,” said Green.

In NABLL action from Alexandria Bay, the Thousand Islands Spirits hosted Oswego in their regular season home finale.

The Spirits get on the board first as Pat Schwartz dents net: 1-0.

It’s Schwartz again with the nifty move in front to make it 2-0.

Aynsley Loran-Pragle goes top shelf to increase the Spirits lead to 3-0.

With the score 3-1, Schwatrz scores his 3rd of the game.

The Spirits beat Oswego 17-11 to clinch the regular season title in the Upstate Division.

