Smoke returns

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lows tonight will drop to the mid to lower 60s, but wildfire smoke will start to build back in.

Wildfire smoke will become thicker as we go throughout the day on Monday as highs make it to the lower 80s. Air Quality Warnings have been issues for all of New York State for Monday.

Wildfire smoke will last into Tuesday as well, but as of Sunday no alerts have been issued for. Along with the smoke we will also see a 70% for showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday.

Looks like as we get to Wednesday a lot of the smoke has clear up or lessened, but we will likely deal with some small amounts.

