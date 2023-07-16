A special day on the diamond for kids who need support

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Last Sunday, before the Watertown Rapids began their week long road trip, they hosted a group of youths for a special day on the diamond.

It wasn’t about wins or losses on this day, but about making new friends and having fun.

The Watertown Rapids welcomed a group of special needs children to Toyota Field, a field of dreams these kids have never had a chance to play on.

“Yeah, you know they’re just happy, enjoying baseball in it’s purest form and just playing. It’s great to see the kids this happy,” said Watertown Rapids Manager Mike Kogut.

Encompass Recreation helped make this day happen, a local non-profit that offers sports and recreation to kids with higher support needs.

“The fact is that the kids that are participating in Little League and summer programs have all the opportunities in the world and our kids often don’t,” said Kylie Schell, Director of Encompass Recreation.

Kylie should know. She has two special needs children and started Encompass Recreation back in January. What started as just 4 events grew bigger, with this outing being their 14th.

“Often, families of kids with special needs feel very isolated, and at our events you can come as you are. You’re gonna see kids today that probably don’t pick up a baseball the whole day, but they’re here. and they’re safe. and we welcome them,” said Schell.

Kids like Kylie’s son Ivan, who got to be a Manager for the Day or the chance to be a cheerleader for your friends.

“It’s that we get to have fun and we get to be cheerleaders and we get to help people,” said cheerleader Eve Schell.

The Rapids players were there to help make this day a special one. It was a day that hit close to home for Watertown Rapids pitcher Cory Arthur, who understands very well what some of these families deal with in their daily lives.

“My cousin is special needs. He has Downs Syndrome. Hanging around him is just awesome to see his smile. It really puts life into perspective. Some people aren’t as fortunate as you. Just to be around them is great. Put a smile on our face, and also put a smile on their face with the game of baseball is a great opportunity as well,” said Arthur.

Opportunity is something that Encompass Recreation gives to these kids free of charge. A not for profit that operates with donations, an organization making these kids dreams come true.

While this day was a hit for both the children and the players, one message resonated.

“And also everyone who’s autistic gets to have fun, too,” said cheerleader Violet Watson.

“Yeah, everybody gets to have fun,” said Eve Schell.

Everybody gets to have fun and take away a better appreciation of things we take for granted in our everyday life.

