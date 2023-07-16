Sunday Sports: Bufalini clinches 9th City Golf Championship win

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The 36 hole match play final in the championship flite of the 2023 Watertown Men’s City Golf Championship took place at Thompson Park Golf Course with 8 time champion John Bufalini meeting defending champion Joe Tufo for the title.

There’s a combined 20 final appearances between the two veteran golfers.

Joe Tufo, the winner of 2 City Golf Championship titles, and John Bufalini the winner of 8 City Golf Championships.

Tufo showed his touch on 1. He will go 1 up by getting it close to the hole.

John Bufalini will take the 2nd hole by sinking his putt to make it even after 2.

On the 3rd green, it was Bufalini once again with the putter working. He goes 1 up. It’s Bufalini again showing the hot putter, he goes 2 up after 4 holes.

On the 13th hole of the morning round, Bufalini sinks a putt to go up 4. He drops a hole but then bounces back on the 15th hole of the morning, back up to a 4 hole lead.

After Bufalini goes up 5 the hole before, on the last hole of the first 18, Joe Tufo drains the par putt to cut Bufalini’s lead to 4 holes after the morning session.

Tufo looked to close the gap as both he and Bufalini started the afternoon session.

Tufo sinks a putt on the 4th hole, moving to within 3 of Bufalini.

On the 8th green, Tufo moves to within 2 as Bufalini misses a short putt. Things tightening up after this.

It moves to just a single hole lead for Bufalini as Tufo makes the turn by nailing a putt.

Tufo then birdies the start of the second 9, now even with Bufalini.

But Bufalini stops the Tufo streak by sinking a putt.

Both golfers showed their skill on the par 3, both nailing it pin high.

John Bufalini sinks this putt on the 33rd hole to go 2 up with 3 holes left.

Tufo stays alive by halving the next hole, he’s 2 down with 2 holes left.

The 2 golfers will halve the 35th hole, giving John Bufalini his 9th Men’s City Golf Championship, beating Joe Tufo 2 and 1.

The final day of competition took place Sunday in the two weekend long 1812 Shootout at Madison Barracks in Sackets Harbor, with girls high school teams taking to the field.

Weather conditions were not the best, but that didn’t take away from some great competition taking place. 65 teams ranging in age from 3rd and 4th grade all the way up to the varsity level participated.

1812 Sports and Entertainment President Chad Green says the 30th year of the tournament lived up to expectations.

”Been two great weekends of lacrosse. Definitely a labor of love. Got a great crew down here working. Bunch of people that love the game, love to help out, love the community. We’re proud that we’re able to highlight this little slice of the North Country to the rest of the state and really give the North Country a boost in exposure,” said Green.

Saturday night in Alexandria Bay, the Thousand Islands Spirits beat Oswego 17-11 to clinch the regular season title in the North American Box Lacrosse League’s Upstate Division.

With the win, the Spirits improved to 6-2 on the season and picked up their 6th straight win.

For Spirits Owner and General Manager Nate Jobson, it’s a surreal feeling for his 1st year team capturing the regular season crown.

”In the moment, it just felt like another lacrosse game because when you’re a player it’s not until the next day, like today, that you’re like ‘Wow. We’re undefeated in the division, clinched first.’ Today is when it hits, you know. Special,” said Jobson.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.