Witnesses say at least 4 cars involved in crash, driver fled on foot

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Witnesses on scene say at least 4 cars were involved in a Town of Watertown crash Saturday night.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on a section of State Route 12F that’s considered Coffeen Street. State Route 12F between Salmon Run Mall Loop and Towne Center Drive is closed to traffic while first responders work and police investigate.

According to initial calls to Jefferson County dispatchers, there were at least 2 cars involved and some people sustained minor injuries. Witnesses on scene claim there are at least 4 cars involved and that one driver fled the scene on foot.

Our reporter did see a sedan that sustained heavy damage a distance from the rest of the scene where crews worked.

It’s unclear if that car was considered in the total witnesses gave or how many people are involved.

We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.

