18-year-old killed when loose tire crashed into car on highway, sheriff’s office says

Deputies believe a tire may have broken away from a dually pickup truck, causing it to roll out...
Deputies believe a tire may have broken away from a dually pickup truck, causing it to roll out of control over a concrete barrier and hit Lauren Collins’ car.(MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX/Gray News) – An 18-year-old was killed in Kentucky after her car was hit by a loose tire early Sunday morning, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said.

The preliminary investigation suggests Lauren Collins was driving on I-75 around 12:15 a.m. when her car’s windshield was hit by a tire.

Deputies believe it may have broken away from a dually pickup truck, causing it to roll out of control over a concrete barrier and hit Collins’ car.

The Walton Fire Department extricated Collins and took her to the hospital where she was treated for life-threatening injuries, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Collins later died at the hospital.

Deputies say they have not found the vehicle that lost a tire on northbound I-75.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavily damaged car involved in a larger crash that shut down a section of State Route 12F.
Witnesses say at least 4 cars involved in crash, driver fled on foot
Canada wildfires
Wildfire smoke to make a return
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a fatal crash on County Route 21.
Police identify woman who died in Town of Theresa crash
Funny Cide, a horse owned by 6 friends who grew up in Sackets Harbor that would go on to win 2...
Derby horse Funny Cide remembered by his Sackets Harbor owners after passing away
Brandon Huckle
No jail time for former police officer

Latest News

FILE - A sign for Eli Lilly & Co. sits outside their corporate headquarters in Indianapolis on...
Second Alzheimer’s drug in pipeline can slow the disease by a few months but with safety risk
Barren Hill Fire Police block a local intersection after a train derailment on Monday morning,...
Freight train derails in southeast Pennsylvania, but no known injuries or hazards
Nevada law allows for citations or even felony animal cruelty in scenarios of death by heat...
2 puppies die in hot car; 7 others rescued
Actor Jac Cheairs and his son Wyatt, 11, take part in a rally by striking writers and actors...
Hollywood plunges into all-out war on the heels of a pandemic and a streaming revolution
Ask the Pharmacist - Smoking Cessation