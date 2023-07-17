Air quality warnings today

Monday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:30 AM EDT
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to be a beautiful, sunny day — with some wildfire smoke thrown in.

There’s an air quality warning for Jefferson and Lewis counties until midnight. A warning for St. Lawrence County is set to expire at 3:45 p.m.

There are various warnings and advisories across New York state because of fires in British Columbia.

It will be humid with highs in the low 80s.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-60s, so it will be another humid night.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with a 40% chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

It will be sunny on Wednesday with highs again in the upper 70s.

There’s a chance of afternoon rain on Thursday. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-80s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a 40% chance of rain and highs in the mid-70s.

It will be mostly sunny and in the upper 70s on Sunday.

