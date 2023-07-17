WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Bachelors of Broadway

Broadway Music

July 20, 7:30pm, doors open at 7pm

**Sponsored by Jeremy Smith**

Tickets are $35/$40/$45

(Side/Center/Premium)

Take a trio of dashing men, add soaring melodies from stage and screen, then refine the sound with contemporary three-part vocal harmony – that’s “Bachelors of Broadway: Gentlemen of the Theatre.” The three-man act features lush symphonic arrangements of songs from modern and classic musicals like “Wicked,” “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Jersey Boys,” “42nd Street,” “Miss Saigon,” “The Greatest Showman,” “Dear Evan Hansen,” “Les Miserables” and many more. Starring New York City’s top theatrical talent, “Bachelors of Broadway” offers a fresh take on beloved “Great White Way” favorites.

