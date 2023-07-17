TOWNSEND, Georgia (WWNY) - In loving memory of our mother, Barbara Helen Mulvaugh, 91, formerly of Massena, who passed away on April 4, 2023, at her home in Townsend, Georgia. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home in Massena.

Born on December 20, 1931, to the late Thomas Arthur and Beulah (Cooper) Staples in Syracuse, NY, Barb spent her formative years growing up between Syracuse, Buffalo, and Canton, graduating from Canton High School in 1949.

Barb married her high school sweetheart, Robert Taylor Mulvaugh in 1950 and they were joyfully married for 68 years.

They settled in Massena, NY and raised six children, keeping the same phone number for almost 60 years. With Bob, Barb guided her children into adulthood, to husbands and wives with children of their own who also have children of their own. A legacy. She went by many names: Mrs. Mulvaugh, Mrs. Moe, Barb, Aunt Barb, Mother, Mom, Grandma, Nan, Nanny, Furnanna (long sorry). Under these names she showed us all how to be a family and taught us that home is not a place, it’s a feeling of family and belonging, of unconditional love.

Barb had several passions through the years. In a time when her eyesight was keener, she and her chosen sister, Betty, would sew and quilt or knit or create a veritable plethora of crafts (she liked the phrase veritable plethora). Many of us are the proud owners of her handiwork. She also enjoyed singing and her family loved to join with her. More than once, it has been said that we are a family that can break into song at the drop of a hat. She was often teased about singing a veritable plethora of children’s nursey rhymes that today are not totally politically correct just ask us and we’ll sing one. A legacy that has been passed on to her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Her love of singing could be witnessed as she sang in the choir at Emmanuel Congregational Church where she was an active member, and she considered the people there her extended family. After her move to Georgia, she still attended church via YouTube. Every Sunday she moved from the living room recliner to her bedroom recliner saying, “I’m going to Church. See you in an hour.” Then after 5 minutes she’s ask for help getting You Tube on the TV. Mom’s perfect day: her family would voluntarily attend church, after which maybe a trip to the casino, followed by a turkey dinner (don’t forget the dressing and gravy) and a rousing game to Yahtzee where she would pencil whip her numbers and ultimately win the game. Upon bedtime, a few episodes of Outlander to top off the night. Seriously, though, she was happiest surrounded by her family and friends where laughter was given. So much laughter. You might say veritable plethora.

Barb is survived by a daughter of Bridgeport, NY; a daughter and husband of Danbury, NH; a daughter and husband of Townsend, GA; daughter-in-law of Massena, NY and sons of Josephine, TX and a son and wife of Shallotte, NC; her 12 grandchildren and her 20 great –grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Barbara was predeceased by husband, Robert, son Robert Thomas Mulvaugh, son-in-law, Chester Chappuis Jr. and daughter-in-law, Della Mae (Vice) Mulvaugh, and her best friend Elizabeth (Betty) Ames.

A celebration of Life for Barbara will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 11:00 am at the Emanuel Congregational Church with burial following in Louisville Community Church.

Online condolences, memories and pictures may be shared with the family at www.PhillipsMemorial.com

