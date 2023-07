WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you’re a fan of big band music, you’ll want to visit Watertown’s Thompson Park Monday evening.

The Arrythmias will be performing at the old bandstand at the park from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Band members Jeff and Steve Wood appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about the concert. Watch their interview above.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.