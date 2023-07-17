Burial Notice: Gloria M. Watson, 94, of Madrid

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 17, 2023
MADRID, New York (WWNY) - A graveside service for Gloria M. Watson, 94, of Madrid will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 10 AM in the Madrid Cemetery with Rev. Tom Jones officiating.

Gloria passed away January 25, 2023.   Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton is handling arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to New Beginnings Clothing and Food Outreach, Madrid or to the United Church of Madrid.

