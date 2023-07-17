Can-Am Festival fireworks called off over fire risk

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - The wind direction is to blame for the cancellation of fireworks in Sackets Harbor over the weekend.

The village hosted its popular Can-Am Festival with live music, games and a parade.

Come dusk, some fireworks happened, but the finale could not.

Village Mayor Alex Morgia said debris from the fireworks was landing on boats because of the wind direction and there was too much of a fire risk for the show to continue.

The show has not been rescheduled at this time.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.