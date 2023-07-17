Club & Gloves Golf Tournament this weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a fundraiser this weekend for the Watertown Area Boxing Club.

Boxing club president Johnny Pepe told us about the Club and Gloves Golf Tournament. Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

The tournament is Saturday, July 22, at Willowbrook Golf Club. Registration is at 8 a.m. and the tournament gets underway at 9 a.m.

The entry fee is $85 per player or $340 per team.

Former heavyweight contender Gerry Cooney will be a special guest. If you can’t make it to the golf course to meet him, there will be a brunch at the Italian American Civic Association starting at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.

You can call 315-783-4980 for more information.

