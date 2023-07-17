David R. Cook, 70, of Theresa

THERESA, New York (WWNY) - David R. Cook, 70, of Riverside Avenue Theresa, New York, passed away Thursday July 6th at Saratoga Hospital, Saratoga Springs New York. Born on April 14th 1953 in Watertown, he was a son of Chester T. and Viola M. Countryman Cook and he attended Indian River Central School, Philadelphia, NY.

He enjoyed listening to old country music, going for rides in the car, having Sunday coffee with his friend Bobby, watching wrestling and spending time with his little niece sweetpea. Survivors include  seven siblings, brother, Robert Cook, Antwerp, NY, brother, Joseph Cook and wife, Ann, SC, brother, Ronald Cook, Theresa, NY, brother, George Cook, Theresa, NY, sister, Myrtle Ann Cook and companion, David Brown, Gouverneur, NY, sister, Jane Reynolds, Theresa, NY, brother, Fred Cook and wife, Sheree, Gouverneur, NY; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. His parents, four brothers and a sister-in-law, Noel and Barbara Cook, Melvin Cook, Milton “Skip” Cook, and James Cook, all passed away previously.

A Celebration of David’s Life will be from 12-3 pm, Saturday, July 22nd, 2023 at Santway Park, Theresa, NY. Please bring a dish to pass, seating is limited to some picnic tables but you are welcome to bring a chair and come share some memories of David with the family. At 2:30 pm we will be going to the Theresa Cemetery to put some ashes with his parents headstone. If it rains we will reschedule the picnic in the park for Sunday July 30th, 2023.

