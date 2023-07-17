Enjoy the Dollar Days of Summer in downtown Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s the Dollar Days of Summer in downtown Watertown.

Vonnette Monteith is secretary for the Watertown Downtown Business Association. She says 22 downtown businesses are participating.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

People can buy cards for $25 apiece. They entitle you to discounts and freebies that vary for each business. You just scan the QR code to find the deals.

Cards are available at 65 Public Square, where Empire Square and the Eatery are located, and at the Watertown Farm and Craft Market.

The promotion lasts through August 31,

Email watertowndba@publicsquare.com to find out more.

