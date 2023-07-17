Getting ready for Tuesday’s kickoff of Lewis County Fair

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Lewis County Fair kicks off Tuesday in Lowville.

We dropped by the fairgrounds on Monday to see how everyone is getting ready for the big event.

Ella Sherman has been showing cows since she was four years old.

“Every year we look forward to it, everyone! It’s like their highlight of their whole summer. It’s just going to the fair,” she said.

Organizing the fair takes months and fair president Matt O’Connor is ready to start the 2023 edition.

“I think we are in pretty good shape. We hope everybody enjoys it. We hope for good weather and everybody can come down and have a good time,” he said. “We have a couple of new entertainment acts this year. Marvelous Mutts is our free entertainment out by the front gate.”

Food vendors were setting up on Monday. Coleman Brothers rolled in with its games and rides; this year the Ferris Wheel will feature a new LED light show.

Harness racing at the fair this year is canceled due to track conditions. O’Connor says he hopes it returns next year.

The fair will kick off Tuesday with an opening ceremony at 10 a.m. and a parade at 7 p.m. The fair will run through Saturday.

