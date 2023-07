WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A graveside service with military honors for Paul C. Hartman, will be Saturday, July 29th at 11:00 am at Riverside Cemetery, on Wellesley Island. Mr. Hartman, husband of Sally, passed away on January 8, 2023, at the age of 76.

Arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service & Cremations, Alexandria Bay.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.